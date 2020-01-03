I suppose in the early 1800s some folks opposed building rail lines, wanting instead to improve and expand canals and waterways. And in the mid-1900s, I’m sure there was resistance to airports. Every generation or two, the United States has provided new forms of transportation for its citizenry using available technology. We do not focus only on people using public transportation today, next month or next year. We plan for future generations.

AD

AD

I can think of 101 reasons one would want or need to get to New York from the District or Baltimore in about an hour and return later the same day, not needing to stay overnight in New York: cultural and sporting events, conferences, job interviews, airport connections, visiting family and friends, weddings and religious events, a rally or concert in Central Park or just a date!

Maintaining existing infrastructure should not prohibit us from developing forms of transportation that will benefit future generations. Give future generations choices other than congested freeways, existing diesel trains that take three to five hours one way, or air travel with its delays, long lines and time spent getting from the airport into the city.

Robert L Snyder, Greenbelt

AD