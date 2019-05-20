I was disappointed to read about the poll on toll lanes on Interstates 270 and 495 in Maryland [“Majority of D.C.-area residents support adding express toll lanes in Md.,” Metro, May 13]. The poll made the assumption that support for adding toll lanes was an endorsement of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) plan. The poll does not have language about the governor’s $11 billion plan to add hundreds of miles of toll lanes in different phases. It is no surprise that about 7 in 10 residents regionwide are concerned the toll lanes would be too expensive and fail to reduce congestion.

Earlier I-270 expansion was supposed to handle growth for two decades, but it was congested eight years later. While these concerns were highlighted, the poll did not capture any concerns about the harm from this project to our environment and the health of our communities.

Transportation is the No. 1 source of climate-altering carbon pollution in the state. With more lanes, there probably will be more cars on the road spitting out the dirty pollution that makes us sick, meaning more trips to the emergency room from asthma attacks.

No megaproject should be built or constructed that fuels the climate crisis or puts our communities in harm’s way. Instead, we must invest in 21st-century solutions to plan intelligently for growth in the D.C. region and give people the opportunity to move around between the different places in their lives without having to rely on cars.

Lindsey Mendelson, Washington

The writer is the transportation campaign representative for the Maryland Sierra Club.