The United States is an outlier among developed countries in lacking a paid family and medical leave program, forcing workers to quit their jobs in the event of major life disruptions. Mr. Biden’s plan would guarantee Americans 12 weeks of paid leave in case of personal illness, the sudden sickness of a loved one or the birth of a child. The president also proposed making permanent an expansion of Affordable Care Act health-care subsidies, which help Americans maintain coverage if they move jobs or start businesses. And he wants to keep an expansion of the earned-income tax credit, a successful bipartisan program that tops up wages for low-income workers.