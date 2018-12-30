Atlantic Coast Pipeline opponents turn their backs on a meeting of a Virginia air pollution panel, which is delaying a vote on a key permit for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Dec. 19. (Steve Helber/AP)

Regarding the Dec. 20 Metro article “Decision on Virginia gas project is delayed”:

Having spent some refreshing, restful days at Yogaville in Buckingham County, Va., I am closely following articles on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline compressor station. If the station is built, the beautiful community around Yogaville and neighboring Union Hill will be threatened with air, water and noise pollution and the possibility of dangerous explosions.

Residents and researchers who have done recent, detailed studies report that the area is predominantly African American. Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality says that’s untrue, but it appears to be relying on data that it has admitted is not reliable.

The article mentioned that citizens have an opportunity to review this information for themselves on the Virginia DEQ website and submit comments. Readers would benefit from knowing to search for “Buckingham Compressor Station — Air Permit,” and that comments must be submitted by Jan. 4. It is essential that Virginia considers public input — from local residents and from residents across the state — to make a fair, informed decision about the future of this project.

Anna Pruett Ellis, Fairfax