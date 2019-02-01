David M. Dorsen was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York and assistant chief counsel of the Senate Watergate Committee. He is author of “The Unexpected Scalia: A Conservative Justice’s Liberal Opinions” and the novel “Moses v. Trump.”

For a short amount of time, President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was set to appear before the House Oversight Committee to give public testimony relating to investigations into links between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials. The testimony was frustratingly restricted to exclude any matter “under investigation,” but at least it was a chance for lawmakers to try to get more information about the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

No longer. After Cohen backed out of the hearing last week citing threats from Trump and his lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, we’re back to square one. Cohen is now scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, but that hearing will be closed to the public. The public Oversight Committee hearing remains up in the air.

This is outrageous. The public is entitled to hear immediately about the alleged efforts of the Trump campaign and Trump administration to defile our democratic system.

Even if Cohen ends up rescheduling his public testimony, there’s no guarantee that lawmakers will be able to interview him properly, given the restrictions that Mueller, Cohen and the Oversight Committee previously agreed to for the hearing that was postponed. But nothing in the law allows the executive branch, of which Mueller is part, to prevent the legislative branch from conducting public hearings. Congress should conduct unrestricted hearings on all matters on which Cohen has knowledge. The government has the resources to protect Cohen and his family.

The public interest in having a prompt disclosure of events involving Trump is undeniable. The most important person in the federal government has been implicated in serious federal crimes and accused of other impeachable conduct. It is essential that the public learn the validity of those allegations as soon as possible. The possible prosecution of individuals should not stand in the way. Mueller has been investigating for nearly two years, and there is no indication of when he will finish. Even when he has completed his investigation, it is likely Mueller will assert new reasons to keep Cohen’s knowledge away from the public, such as by arguing that it will prejudice his criminal prosecutions.

This is where Congress must step in to ensure as much transparency in this investigation for the public as possible. As the Supreme Court ruled in 1957, Congress has the power to “inquire into and publicize corruption, maladministration or inefficiency in agencies of the Government.”Woodrow Wilson, one of the country’s more learned presidents, wrote: “The informing function of Congress should be preferred even to its legislative function.” The Supreme Court noted, “From the earliest times in its history, the Congress has assiduously performed an ‘informing function’ of this nature.”

During the Watergate investigation, the Senate Watergate Committee, for which I served as assistant chief counsel, proceeded with televised hearings over the objection of special prosecutor Archibald Cox. Cox argued that televised public hearings would impede his ability to prosecute certain individuals and would deny people he indicted a constitutionally guaranteed fair trial. When Sen. Sam Ervin (D-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Watergate Committee, refused to postpone his hearings, Cox went to court and lost.

Significantly, Cox did not argue in court that he or the judiciary had the power to stop or delay the hearings. Instead, he argued that, after the Senate committee sought immunity for Jeb Stuart Magruder and former White House counsel John Dean in exchange for their testimony, the courts had the power to attach conditions to that immunity, such as limiting their testimony to closed-door hearings. The courts summarily rejected Cox’s effort.

Moreover, Cohen has not sought immunity, so Mueller does not have any claim to restrict the testimony of Cohen or others.

If we learned anything from the Watergate Committee’s hearings, which started in May 1973, it’s that they were a crucial step in a chain of events that led to President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation on Aug. 9, 1974. The trial of Nixon’s former top aides – chief of staff H.R. Haldeman, domestic adviser John Ehrlichman, and attorney general John Mitchell – did not start until October 1974, more than a year after the Senate hearings began. John Dean pleaded guilty, and the three named were convicted and their convictions were upheld on appeal. The public hearings did not interfere with the special prosecutor.

Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate should proceed with comprehensive public hearings on all allegations on Trump and his aides, including matters relating to Mueller’s Russia investigation. If necessary, they should go to court to compel testimony.

Congress is an equal branch of the federal government with its own constitutional powers and obligations. If Mueller can convincingly show that a narrow area should be excluded from public view, that is something that can be worked out on a case-by-case basis. The threat to our government and country is too great to suppress important information of potential presidential misconduct. Congress should provide the public with the full story now. That is what makes our system of government strong.