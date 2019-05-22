The May 19 front-page article “A dangerous delay” told the tragic story about the death of a student from usually nonlethal infectious disease. Olivia Shea Paregol died of overwhelming adenovirus pneumonia and organ failure that was probably exacerbated by the mold-infested environment where she had been living. The article mentioned only once that she was taking Humira, which blocks the immune system. From the Humira website we can read, “Serious infections have happened in people taking Humira. These serious infections include tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by viruses, fungi, or bacteria that have spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections.”

Miracle medicines can sometimes be lethal; the best epidemiology and public-health system in the world can’t protect everyone from serious side effects of some powerful medications. My heart goes out to the family.

Deborah Schumann, Bethesda

The May 19 front-page article pointed out the potential dangers of adenoviruses through a tragic story from the University of Maryland’s College Park campus. While the university seems to have followed the mandatory reporting guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, the list of nationally notifiable diseases is reviewed and modified annually.

As a result of this reporting, the CDC should reexamine the public-health risks of adenoviruses to prevent a similar case from occurring at another college campus in the United States. And college administrators would be wise to review their student and parent communication protocols to foster additional transparency to help stem any emerging health concerns on their campuses.

Tracy Wilson, Alexandria