I was disappointed to read in the Dec. 10 news article “In poll, concern about climate grows” that many Americans remain unaware of exactly what contributes to global warming. Still more disheartening were the quoted assertions of climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe and communication professor Kathleen Hall Jamieson that the general public doesn’t need to know the details of climate change. For most, comprehensive knowledge of the science is unnecessary, but when we confuse plastic garbage in the ocean with greenhouse gas emissions (as did 74 percent of surveyed adults), we perceive separate environmental issues as being part of a single, unsolvable problem. By breaking the larger matter into smaller pieces, we can make each piece more manageable and implement realistic solutions.