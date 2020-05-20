Cleaner air is a worthy goal, but Mr. Hogan’s two-track folly would run on city streets in Prince George’s County, resulting in gridlock.
As for public-private partnerships, this is the cruelest hoax of all, save for the destruction of the Capital Crescent Trail (omitted by the letter writer). Maryland taxpayers must pay for the construction and guarantee a full return of profit margins for the foreign partners whose gains will be returned overseas and not remain in our country. No surprise there since there is no requirement for products made in America nor for U.S. labor.
Thankfully, Mr. Hogan is term-limited; sadly, he cannot take his two-track folly with him.
Frederick H. Graefe, Bethesda