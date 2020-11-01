Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican for whom the Purple Line is a signature project, has given little indication of a way forward on one of the nation’s most ambitious public-private partnerships, beyond what amounts to happy talk. “We’re going to continue to move forward,” said the governor, last month. “The state is going to finish the job.”

Unfortunately, his words had the sound of a football coach’s locker room pep talk to a bruised and battered team trailing by 30 points at halftime and with no quarterback available. Er, so what’s the plan, coach?

AD

AD

Maryland transportation officials insist the state does not plan to complete the project under its own management; in any event, it probably lacks the wherewithal to do so given the scope of the $2 billion construction. It’s also unclear how the state, its revenue base battered by the pandemic, would finance the undertaking. In the meantime, however, officials in Annapolis are keeping essential contract work going, such as moving utility lines (and building those rail cars), in preparation for the eventual hiring of a new contractor. At the same time, they’re in negotiations to save the state’s partnership with Purple Line Transit Partners, the private consortium that is financing part of the construction in a 36-year deal worth $5.6 billion.

The Purple Line is a mess, literally and figuratively. It was initially scheduled to begin carrying passengers in March 2022, 16 months from now. But reports suggest it is 2½ years behind schedule — and that was before the main construction contractor walked off the job a few weeks ago. At this rate, Marylanders may be lucky if the project is up and running by 2025. And in the meantime, ripped-up streets, partially finished bridges and tunnels, and other massively disruptive eyesores are visible for the length of the track right of way and its 21 stations.

That is massively unfair to residents and businesses along that route. Some of them may have reconciled themselves to the initial construction schedule for a project that holds the promise of economic revival and transportation convenience in the communities it will serve. But the harm of tacking on an additional two or three years of construction is real, particularly to local businesses already hurt by the pandemic.

AD

AD

In the past, state lawmakers have refused to grant monetary relief to those businesses, fearing it could reverberate in other communities facing other state construction projects. They should revisit that question given the Purple Line’s unique, and uniquely messed-up, situation.