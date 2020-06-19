Maryland should not have been surprised. The contract, as structured, was fundamentally flawed. The private entity put up less than 7 percent ($140 million) of the cost to build the line. The rest was funded by government. With so little at stake and with the work now halfway through, the private entity is in a strong negotiating position to tell Maryland that unless its demands are satisfied, it will walk away.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should recognize that at this point the best that can be done would be to end the contract, cut the losses and seek to recover what he can from the failure of the private partners to build the line as contracted. The governor would then earn the respect of many for his honesty in admitting that if he knew then what he knows now, the Purple Line contracts would never have been signed.
Frank Lysy, Washington