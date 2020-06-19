In contrast, in studies on laboratory animals, variables such as those mentioned above can be eliminated; besides the pre-immunized virus-infected animal group, there would be a second group of virus-infected animals receiving no pre-immunization, a clearly unethical experimental design in humans in a study involving a potentially lethal virus with no known cure. It would be a much slower process to rely on volunteer subjects, some of whom have purposely received the potentially immunizing agent and some who have purposely not, all of whom then become naturally exposed to the virus. Although such a study would be more time-consuming, it would at least yield definitive information, as compared with the example presented above, in which 20 people died without the underlying question being more definitively answered.

Max Cohen, Potomac

AD

AD

As a healthy 71-year-old teleworking scientist, I volunteered for the controversial studies in which participants given an experimental vaccine are deliberately infected with the virus. Because the novel coronavirus can be fatal and there is no effective treatment, many say that such studies are unethical, even when the volunteers are well-informed. Some say it is unacceptable that one person’s life be sacrificed so others may live, or that comparisons to acceptable risks like kidney donation or firefighting are invalid because those heroes have certainty of helping. Balderdash!

Most ethicists agree that they would divert a runaway trolley from a track with five innocents to a track with only one (a hypothetical victim giving no informed consent to certain death). A firefighter rushing into a burning building has no certainty of saving anyone.

Early identification, via multiple challenge-studies, of an effective vaccine would surely save thousands of lives while sacrificing a few. My motives are not entirely altruistic. If I get the good vaccine early, I can get back to a normal life that much sooner. And please, let’s include some of us healthy old people in the challenge studies so we know whether the vaccine is good for both young and old.

AD

AD

William D. Phillips, Gaithersburg