After the opposition instead won by 14, Nicaraguans explained the discrepancy to foreign journalists (I was one). “We acted like El Güegüense,” they said, an allusion to a comical national folk hero known for concealing his true intentions from powerful people through double entrendres and disguises.

Conditioned by Sandinista surveillance to distrust inquisitive visitors, they had avoided pollsters or given them the government line — then cast secret ballots according to their true wishes.

Polling did not misfire that badly in the Nov. 3 U.S. election, but the discrepancies here still may teach an uncomfortably similar lesson.

Reliable public opinion polling is necessary to, and characteristic of, a healthy democracy. Accurate information about voter sentiment renders society intelligible to elected leaders, and leaders responsive to society.

When citizens trust one another, and institutions, they feel safe answering questions about politics, even from people they do not know personally — and even when it offers them no tangible personal benefit.

In the 16th-century Spanish colony that produced the legend of El Güegüense, or the war-torn Marxist-ruled state of 30 years ago, such trust did not exist.

Social trust, once high, may be breaking down in the United States as polarization grows. Majorities tell pollsters they do not trust fellow citizens to cast informed votes or behave civilly toward those with whom they disagree. Most also do not feel comfortable expressing their opinions about sensitive subjects such as race or Islam except among “people who are like me.”

Admittedly, these findings are the products of polls! They seem plausible, though, given that the Nov. 3 polling errors were not random, but rather all in the same direction: underestimating support for President Trump and Republican Senate and House candidates.

A likely explanation for this is that Trump’s voters have lost so much faith in the “system” that they refuse to speak openly about politics with anyone they perceive as its representative, even when assured anonymity. Certainly, the president’s campaign against election “fraud” — both before and after the vote — exploits and magnifies this loss of faith.

As polling expert David Shor has argued, respondents to live telephone interviews — still a main method for political polls — are significantly likelier than the average American to say that people in general can be trusted.

Low-trust Americans still vote even if they don’t interact with pollsters; it’s just difficult to predict whether they are “likely” voters, so pollsters cannot “weight” their samples to correct for their reluctance to answer surveys.

The polls were not completely wrong on Nov. 3. On average, they predicted the national winner — President-elect Joe Biden — as well as the winner of 48 states. Yet polls overstated Biden’s popular-vote margin, and wildly overstated his margin in some states, such as Wisconsin, while substantially understating Trump’s margin in Ohio and Iowa. Polls were even less reliable for Senate and House races.

All of this, after the polling industry made changes to avoid a repeat of a similar misestimation of Trump’s strength among non-college-educated White voters in 2016.

The challenge now is to reach people who don’t want to be reached. An intriguing hint may come from the world of online marketing, where New York-based Flatiron Media slipped a Trump vs. Biden question into a late-October unsolicited email survey that asked 35,000 respondents whether they wanted to receive coupons from certain retailers, and offered a chance to win $500 if they participated.

Company co-founder Sujay Jhaveri supplied the results of this experiment to his friends via an Oct. 30 Facebook post, only to find the next week that they had been remarkably accurate about Trump’s support, anticipating, for example, that he would win Florida and North Carolina.

Jhaveri’s anecdote raises many methodological questions, but the implication is that low-trust voters might be more forthcoming if approached on nonpolitical terms.

“It’s probably important,” Jhaveri told me, “that the content of the site is appealing to a mass audience to get a good cross-section of the voting public. What percent of the population doesn’t want to win money today?”

In the end, restoring the accuracy of polling probably depends on restoring the social basis of open political discourse. And there’s no quick technical fix for that.