Those statements are false. The actions Mr. Cipollone described would be the effects of removing the president from office. That would be a burden to be borne by Mr. Trump alone. The prosecution, instead, is exhorting senators to listen to presented evidence and judge whether the actions of the president represent American democratic values.

Mr. Hiatt argued that accepting the precedents of a president using his powers for personal gain and deciding when and how much to cooperate with a congressional investigation are what is at stake, not a false story of taking over the election. Senators bear the responsibility of defending integrity, not a political party or a politician.

Heidi Marohn, Takoma Park

What do the American people need to learn before they recognize kangaroo impeachment proceedings to smear a president with character assassinations to torpedo the 2020 election?

If you followed the arguments in the proceedings and are objective and know something about the Constitution and our laws, you would have learned that the president’s defense team basically destroyed the prosecutors’ arguments. Unfortunately, personal biases about what they would like to see in a president have blinded many people about the relevance of a president’s personal life and how he conducts his office. I know of very few presidents whose conduct has lived up to what many consider to be ethical behavior or meet the standards of a saint.

Has our president delivered on his campaign promises, or has he clearly broken any laws in executing his duties? Look at what has happened in our trade relationships, our economy, our military, our support for veterans including me, and our president’s efforts to limit radical regimes from obtaining nuclear weapons.

We have a chance to continue the positive developments of the past three years.

Leonard Deege, Vienna

Alan Dershowitz’s historical research about the meaning of “high crimes and misdemeanors” ignored the obvious source of the term: the seminal 18th-century multivolume legal work “A Complete Collection of State-Trials and Proceedings for High Treason and other Crimes and Misdemeanors,” first published in 1719, again in 1730, 1742, 1766 and subsequently. “State Trials” was a standard reference for the constitutional lawyers of the 18th century and collected impeachment trials going back to the reign of Richard II.

Moreover, Rufus King, who helped draft and signed the U.S. Constitution and from whom I am descended, wrote that “the several State Legislatures, and the Congress . . . ought to, conduct their inquiries and arrive at their conclusions, according to that sound discretion, according to the rules and maxims of Equity and Justice, which compose the foundations of the Common Law, unrestricted by the technical forms, which, for the sake of Justice, are established in the inferior tribunals, but which are inapplicable to the great inquest of the Nation, which is never afraid to trust itself with the truth & the whole truth, together with every circumstance, directly or remotely connected with the same.”

Contrary to Mr. Dershowitz’s assertions, at least one of the founders clearly believed that impeachment was not limited to statutory crimes and that all evidence must be considered.