Mr. Weinstein is entitled to his day in court, entitled to his Sixth Amendment right to confront his accusers and entitled to have his attorneys ask questions on his behalf. In asking those questions, we ask things that may make people “uncomfortable” because the subject matter is uncomfortable and at times sensitive. However, we are respectful and measured in our examination.

To suggest my team should take an account about an alleged event from 27 years ago on an unknown date and not ask questions is ludicrous and unjust. While accusers have the right to be heard, they do not have a right to be believed. This will be for the jury to decide at the close of the case. Mr. Weinstein has a right to the presumption of innocence and due process. I will continue to fight to uphold that right for him, and for all other clients who come after.