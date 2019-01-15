Regarding Sen. Tim Scott’s Jan. 12 op-ed, “This is why Republicans are accused of racism”:

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) is hardly the only reason the GOP is accused of racism. In too many ways, the GOP brand has been linked to white supremacy and intolerance. So I am thankful that Mr. Scott (R-S.C.) called out Mr. King and the silent members of his party.

Unfortunately, Mr. Scott’s effort was undermined by the fact that he is the only nonwhite GOP member of the Senate. His argument that the GOP focus on immigration stems from “an affection for the rule of law” and not racism is undercut by the GOP’s singular focus on Latino immigrants and false association of a southern border wall with preventing crime. And, Mr. Scott failed in his attempt to name equivalent “extremists on race issues” when trying to “both sides” his argument. Louis Farrakhan is not a member of Congress.

Sergio René Salgado, Alexandria

Why are Republicans accused of hypocrisy and political opportunism? Because Republicans such as Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) pile on easy targets such as Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) for expediency and refuse to call out President Trump, whose words and actions have been far worse.

Michael Grace, Brinklow

Sen. Tim Scott “gets it,” but his good fight is, I fear, lost. The toxic culture, including white supremacy, he deplored speaks to enough of the GOP to dominate the party. The fringe may be 5 percent of the nation and 10 percent of the party, but it dominates GOP primary elections. A candidate failing to show proper obeisance is challenged in the next primary and run out of office. The president controls the rest of the party by openly embracing the toxic fringe and using it to bully anyone who challenges him.

The party’s descent was not his doing, however. “The Establishment” has been putting the GOP in hock for votes, volunteers and money since Richard M. Nixon’s “Southern strategy.” They appealed to the toxic fringe with a wink, a nod, phrases such as “law and order” and the “Willie Horton” ad. They allowed the appellation “conservative” to morph from balanced budgets and free trade to nativism and worse. They won elections but sold the party’s soul.

The GOP now reaps what it sowed. Mr. Scott’s pretty words cannot salvage it. Other charlatans will learn from the one now in office and finish dragging a once-proud brand into darkness.

Barney Gorin, Gaithersburg