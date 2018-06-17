A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City on May 28. (David Mcfadden/AP)

The June 10 letter “The price of Mr. Hogan’s negligence of storm-water management” irresponsibly blamed Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for Ellicott City’s second flood in two years. A productive dialogue is required to solve complicated, multivariable environmental challenges. The Stormwater Management Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, dubbed the “rain tax,” was another tax on business and would not have prevented the flooding.

Climate change and the acceleration in the frequency of severe rain events caused this flood. Untreated storm water from improvements completed before 1976, outdated infrastructure and lack of a comprehensive environmental plan considering all properties and their runoff, new and old, led to the distress in Ellicott City, not Mr. Hogan.

Mr. Hogan is on the right track by reducing unfair taxes and getting help from the federal government and other states to fund programs to protect the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed. Maryland taking care of the Chesapeake alone is a recipe for economic disaster. Mr. Hogan should be commended for trying to create a healthier economy in Maryland, allowing us to grow and have more resources to address our infrastructure issues. He is right to focus on a more comprehensive environmental policy, with regional support, not just putting environmental burdens on businesses.

The Stormwater Management Act of 2007 had a narrow focus on new construction. We must implement a broad, comprehensive strategy and focus on solutions. Narrow, unfair and uneven taxes and regulations cause more economic damage to our state than flooding in Howard County.

Michael Berman, Bethesda