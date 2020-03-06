Too late, Ms. Grisham. As a direct result of the administration’s policy, known as Remain in Mexico, a full-blown humanitarian and security crisis already has been raging at the border since last spring. But since the victims, violence and costs of that crisis happen to be just south of the border — sometimes nearly within view of it — U.S. officials have successfully averted their eyes. To the Trump administration, a crisis of its own making is out of sight and therefore must not exist.

Sadly, it does exist. Some 60,000 migrants, mainly from Central America, have been returned by U.S. officials to Mexico over the past year to await adjudication of their asylum claims. Many have given up. Those who remain, stranded in squalid shelters and tent camps along the frontier, are easy prey for Mexican crime cartels. More than 1,000 reported cases of kidnapping, rape torture and other violent crimes targeting migrants waiting in Mexico have been documented by Human Rights First, an advocacy group. Independent journalists have also confirmed such cases, often involving Mexican criminals who use the migrants as leverage for ransom demands aimed at their relatives at home or in the United States.

AD

AD

The mass victimization of asylum seekers runs afoul of U.S. law and this country’s treaty obligations, which prohibit subjecting asylum seekers to such risks. “Uncontested evidence in the record establishes that [migrants returned to Mexico under the administration’s policy] risk substantial harm, even death, while they await adjudication of their applications for asylum,” wrote Judge William A. Fletcher of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which ruled against the policy but let it stand pending further appeals.

The flood of Central American migrants fleeing violence and economic upheaval in their home countries was the impetus for the Remain in Mexico policy. On its face, the policy is a rational means of alleviating the pressure on overburdened U.S. immigration courts. It also helped close the legal loopholes that produced what the administration calls “catch-and-release,” whereby migrant families with children were admitted to the United States and then stayed, often for months or years, awaiting their day in court.

No doubt, Remain in Mexico serves President Trump’s broader anti-immigrant political agenda, under which the administration has labored to establish a constellation of impediments to refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants once welcomed in this country. But its collateral damage in subjecting migrants to violence and abuse makes it both inhumane and illegal.

AD

AD

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security, attacked the federal court’s ruling as “grave and reckless.” In fact, the human suffering caused by Remain in Mexico, a policy Mr. Wolf has promoted, is what has truly been “grave and reckless,” and an insult to American traditions and values.