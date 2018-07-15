NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center left, and President Trump, center right, shake hands as world leaders gather for a photo at the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11. (Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg News)

The July 13 front-page article “Trump spectacle leaves NATO allies with ‘whiplash’ ” reported that President Trump struck a conciliatory note at the NATO meeting, then “effectively took a meeting over Georgia and Ukraine hostage by seizing the floor and, one by one, scolding and shaming countries for their defense spending.”

No one should miss the significance of Mr. Trump disrupting a meeting on Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Given all the evidence at hand, how much more do we need to conclude that he is carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agenda?

We should not be fooled by the fact that he proposed an unreasonable defense spending increase to 4 percent of gross domestic product that even the United States has not met. That is a smokescreen. Russia has no intention of attempting an invasion of NATO countries when it is cheaper and easier to foment the rise of nationalist parties serving Russia’s interests.

Thomas Moore, Fairfax

Regarding the July 12 editorial “Mr. Trump is poisoning NATO”:

The president claimed that Russia’s planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany would make Germany a “captive of Russia.” But the facts indicate otherwise: Most of Germany’s energy imports come from countries other than Russia. Using President Trump’s logic, is the United States a captive of China, which holds more than $1 trillion of U.S. debt? If so, why would the president continue to increase U.S. borrowing by using debt financing to help pay for his recent tax cuts and annual appropriations to fund the government?

Maintaining a strong NATO requires good coordination among allies and honest dialogue, not schoolyard taunts.

Eric Murchison, Vienna