The “whataboutism” in the Aug. 12 editorial “Don’t fall for the whataboutism ” was not about soliciting campaign dirt from Russians, even though both Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought it. Those were not crimes. It was about Ms. Clinton carelessly using a private server for official business when she was secretary of state, a probable violation of the Espionage Act, yet President Trump is investigated in search of a crime.

Why did Ms. Clinton do that? Why was she not prosecuted? Others have been prosecuted for analagous crimes. Intent is a condition for a decision to prosecute?

Rick Megahan, St. Michaels, Md.