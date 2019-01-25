Regarding the Jan. 22 editorial “Do not forget the Azerbaijan 128”:

An interesting lesson from the recent history of our region is that while Azerbaijan has been a target of persistent and excessive criticism, it was in neighboring Armenia that the real popular discontent was brewing against the militaristic government. Yet, so fixated many pundits remained with Azerbaijan that discontent in Armenia, which led to an abrupt regime change, was conveniently ignored for years by most Western observers.

As for the case of blogger Mehman Huseynov: He is not on a hunger strike, as he himself stated and several European officials, who met him very recently, testified to. Nor is there any evidence of other detainees holding a hunger strike, either. Mr. Huseynov just personally appealed to President Ilham Aliyev for a thorough investigation of any incidents in detention. All criminal proceedings against Mr. Huseynov have been ceased.

Vugar Gurbanov, Washington

The writer is counselor

for the Embassy of Azerbaijan.