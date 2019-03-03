The Feb. 24 Politics & the Nation article “Americans held in Iran waited decades for relief. Now, they face a new challenge.” set up 9/11 families as a “challenge” to the Iran hostages, who want to collect $4.44 million per hostage and $600,000 each per spouse and child in damages. The 9/11 widows and children cannot collect a dime from the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund. Had 9/11 family members been asked, we might have highlighted the real injustice of the USVSSTF: that the only 9/11 family members who are able to recover from the USVSSTF are the cousins, grandparents, parents and siblings of someone killed on 9/11, not the spouses and children of the deceased.

The Algiers Accords legally forbade the Iran hostages from suing Iran. Unlike the Iran hostages, the 9/11 dependent spouses and children are on strong, undeniable legal grounds to hold Iran accountable for the murder of our loved ones, because we were given that right when we accepted the terms of the Victim Compensation Fund, which provided us a limited benefit in exchange for the right to sue any (and all) co-conspirators of 9/11.

The real story here is the underhanded tactics by a slew of plaintiffs’ attorneys and lobbyists who wrongfully cut out a legitimate group of victims from the USVSSTF. Perhaps they should have called their fund what they wished it was: the Iran Hostage Get Around the Algiers Accords Fund. Gee, I wonder why they didn’t.

Sponsors of terrorism, such as Iran, should be held accountable to all groups of victims, and no group such as ours should be excluded or smeared for exercising our rights.

Kristen Breitweiser, New York

The writer is a 9/11 widow.