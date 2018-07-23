Marc Short was quoted as seeing an “irony” that people at Thomas Jefferson’s University of Virginia “are seeking to silence debate” by protesting his appointment to a position there [“Hiring of former Trump official by U-Va. upsets faculty, students,” Metro, July 21]. A person who participated in an administration that has built its success by debasing public debate and legitimating racist and nationalist hate speech cannot credibly be defended by an appeal for “civil conversation,” as Mr. Short put it. The true irony is that Mr. Short wants people to treat him civilly but has not held himself to the same standard of conduct.

Richard Handler, Charlottesville

The writer is a professor at the University of Virginia.