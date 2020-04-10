The April 7 Style headline “Taking stock of Kelly Loeffler” was a clever play on words. But the article said that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) has an estimated fortune of $500 million, making her the richest member of Congress. It reported that her and her husband’s stock sales before the market dropped add up to $1.8 million, thereby saving her from some losses and raising ethical issues.

If an old bureaucrat like me sold almost all of his stock at the top of the market on inside information, that would be a scandal. (I don’t have Ms. Loeffler’s funds, and I didn’t sell.) But her $1.8 million is a trifle more than a third of 1 percent of her $500 million in assets. It is nothing, unless it was her total stock portfolio. That is hard to believe, and it was not alleged. Someone with $500 million in assets ought to be thoughtfully invested in stocks, bonds, real estate and cash on hand. Suppose she had $100 million in stock and sold $40 million to $50 million at the top of the market. That would be suspicious. But one-third of 1 percent of assets is a rounding error. The story should have put her sales in the context of her wealth, but then there wouldn’t be a story.

Ms. Loeffler serving on a Senate committee that oversees an agency that regulates her husband’s business is a real scandal.  

  Edward Stern, Bethesda