Regarding the May 22 news article “Carson defends a plan by HUD to evict undocumented immigrants”:

The Trump administration proposal to purge undocumented immigrants and their U.S.-born children from a federally subsidized housing program is irresponsible and un-American. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson acknowledged the obvious rationale for his department’s proposal: to force Congress to take action on immigration laws in the country. Hence, the proposal to change the HUD-subsidized rental policy has no logic, as claimed by Mr. Carson.

It is not surprising because President Trump will do anything to get Congress to take action on immigration.

Joel Ademisoye, Gaithersburg