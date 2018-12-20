George F. Will was not wrong in pointing out the expansion of executive power at the expense of Congress [“Congress tries to claw back some power,” op-ed, Dec. 16], but his suggestion that President Franklin D. Roosevelt was particularly susceptible to “the allure of unfettered executive power” unduly personalized and politicized the issue.

When Roosevelt took office in 1933, the unemployment rate was nearly 25 percent, farm foreclosures and bank closures were rampant, and the nation was in the worst peacetime crisis in its history. Little wonder that he speculated in his inaugural address that he might temporarily need to wield executive power similar to that of a wartime leader.

Mr. Will’s point would have been more balanced had he noted the breadth of such sentiment at the time. A few weeks earlier, Barron’s magazine suggested “a genial and lighthearted dictator might be a relief from the pompous futility of such a Congress as we have recently had.” Even the Wall Street Journal acknowledged, on the morning of Inauguration Day, “All of us . . . are now ready to make sacrifices to a common necessity and to accept realities as we would not have done three months ago.”

Jack Riggs, Washington