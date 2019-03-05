In her Feb. 27 op-ed, “Drafting women is a daft idea,” Kathleen Parker had the whole thing backward. It’s not that we shouldn’t draft women but that we should draft both men and women. After all, each of us, men and women alike, contributes to the Defense Department’s budget through our income taxes.

The United States uses those funds to invade other countries and to kill their citizens with drones and bombs. Today, we have troops stationed in nearly every country where we have ever fought a war. If we make every citizen pay the financial costs of those activities, why isn’t it fair to make them pay the human costs as well?

The reason is, of course, that Americans would not just refuse to send their children off to die but would also put a stop to the wars. That’s what happened in the 1960s, and the Defense Department abandoned the draft in 1973. Americans will pay the financial cost of our wars, but they refuse to pay the human cost. If we brought back the draft for only men, our wars would wind down. If we drafted women, too, they would come to a screeching halt.

Stephen Lane, Bethesda