In his March 15 op-ed, “Is Trump a great president?,” Gary Abernathy missed the point entirely — and gravely — when he boiled disagreements about President Trump down to those who are “polite and considerate” and those unfazed by bullying and rudeness.

Among the many despicable aspects of Mr. Trump’s character is the baseline corruption and greed that seem to be core to who he is. These fuel and are fueled by a total disregard for rules, laws, ethical codes of conduct and the imperative of transparency in free societies, especially at the very top.

Like Mr. Trump, most high school students simply don’t have the level of sophistication or knowledge to understand that blatantly undermining the rule of law has serious, lasting consequences. Mr. Trump indeed will be among the most consequential presidents. But not in the way the op-ed suggested. Mr. Abernathy’s school chats, as described, omit the most important teaching that young citizens need about evaluating leaders, politics and outcomes: that principles (which have nothing to do with being “polite”) must come before policy. It’s the core of American exceptionalism. I hope he’s not coming to talk at my kids’ schools anytime soon.

Alyse Graham, Washington