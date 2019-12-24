Among the first major things Mr. Trump did after taking office was announce that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal framework. He said Iran was complying with the letter of the deal but not its spirit. Besides, the framework did not address everything Mr. Trump thought it should have.

Now that Mr. Trump has established a precedent, the next U.S. president could announce that although North Korea is following the letter of the denuclearization arrangement negotiated with previous administration, it is not abiding by its spirit. Further, the agreement does not address other issues of significant concern to the United States. Therefore, effectively immediately, the United States is withdrawing from the agreement. And, by the way, although North Korea has denuclearized, we have not. Our nuclear-armed submarines are 12 nautical miles off the Korean coast.