The Jan. 12 front-page article “No end in sight for longest-ever shutdown” quoted Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) calling the House’s latest bills to reopen parts of the federal government unrelated to border security “a charade” because Democrats knew the bills would be dead on arrival in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Senate. These House bills would rightly and effectively reopen parts of government being held hostage by the president’s insistence on getting funding for an explicit number of miles of his “beautiful,” campaign-slogan, 30-foot wall , instead of agreeing to funding to fix border security by a variety of means. The charades occurring are not being perpetrated by House Democrats. They are occurring in Mr. McConnell’s Senate, which has decided to no longer fulfill its duties as half of one of our three independent branches of government but to instead remain idle and silent until the executive branch tells it exactly what to do, and still more so by the president himself.

President Trump masquerades as a master negotiator who stands his ground. Instead, he seems a puppet of ultra-conservative talk-show hosts and a single-minded, slogan-focused base who pull his strings and get him to change his position so often that poor Pinocchio, and his ever-lengthening nose, has become hopelessly tangled in his puppeteers’ strings.

Bill Hafker, Oakton

Regarding the Jan. 11 news article “Interior easing impact of shutdown”:

Allowing national parks to limp along unfunded and unmanaged is a basic failure to uphold the core American value of preserving and protecting these iconic landscapes. One needs only to witness the recent wreckage at Joshua Tree National Park to understand the significance of this failure. I should know; I’ve spent years working to keep Joshua Tree National Park’s desert park safe, wild and beautiful. It’s no mere coincidence that the Trump administration, which diced our national monuments into bite-size pieces for the fossil-fuel industry, created conditions that allowed vandals to chop down Joshua trees to make room for four-wheelers. This travesty is part of a long series of anti-public-lands decisions by President Trump’s Interior Department. When our government doesn’t act to protect our beloved public lands, we start to lose them. Using fee funds to reopen parks is not a long-term, sustainable solution. Until this shutdown ends, acting interior secretary David Bernhardt must protect all national parks by temporarily closing them. Then, he must make amends.

That means halting all plans to reduce the size of our national monuments and supporting permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. If Mr. Bernhardt doesn’t protect our parks and public lands, he is unfit for office.

Mark Butler, Washoe Valley, Nev.

The writer, superintendent of Joshua Tree

National Park from 2011 to 2014, is an

executive council member of the Coalition to

Protect America’s National Parks.