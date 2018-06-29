Glenn Kessler’s June 17 Fact Checker column, “Trump asserts falsely that U.S. loses $100 billion annually in trade with Canada,” needed a fact check. Kessler noted that President Trump’s $100 billion claim is based on Canadian government data that combines exports into the United States of made-in-Canada products plus re-exports. Re-exports are goods imported, for instance, from China into Canada and then exported to the United States without change. Kessler correctly noted that including re-exports inaccurately inflates export numbers. But then Kessler used U.S. data that also conflates made-in-America exports and re-exports to claim that the United States does not have a trade deficit with Canada, which is incorrect.

The easiest way to do the accurate calculation is to use the United Nations’ Comtrade, where one can find the U.S. and Canadian official government data on domestic exports (i.e., not including re-exports) in one place. The most recent data, from 2016, show $221 billion in U.S. domestic exports to Canada and $266 billion in Canadian domestic exports to the United States. That yields a $45 billion U.S. merchandise trade deficit with Canada from which one must subtract the $24 billion U.S. services trade surplus with Canada documented by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Voilà!

Given Trump’s perversely gleeful admission some months ago that he “had no idea” when he insisted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the United States had a trade deficit with Canada, confusion is understandable. But in fact, the United States has a $21 billion goods and services trade deficit with Canada.

Lori Wallach, Washington

The writer is director of

Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch.