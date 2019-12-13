In her Dec. 8 op-ed, “High crimes and misnomers,” Kathleen Parker admitted to difficulty in seeing one or more impeachable offenses in President Trump’s conduct with regard to Ukraine.

She began with an “obvious sticking point” as to why the Democrats appear to have such problems in framing Mr. Trump’s “high crimes and misdemeanors.” That is, if former vice president Joe Biden weren’t running for the Democratic nomination for president, no one would have questioned Mr. Trump’s request for information about Hunter Biden. Duh! Does Ms. Parker think the president would have started down that path but for Mr. Biden’s candidacy?

Her no-harm, no-foul approach stems from not acknowledging the whole sordid story, no matter if the story’s title is quid pro quo, bribery, extortion or abuse of power. She ignored the holdup in military assistance in violation of U.S. law as a condition for “a favor,” preferring instead to focus almost entirely on the flawed family dynamics of the Bidens in talking through the Burisma natural gas company’s offer of employment. 

But for a whistleblower and congressional pressure to release military aid in early September, however, Mr. Trump may well have gotten Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement of an investigation. The incompetence of Mr. Trump and his cohorts in carrying out their scheme in no way absolves them of an attempt to use the Oval Office for a political end at the expense of an ally at war. Nor does it relieve Congress from its duty.

James F. McKeown, Falls Church