Regarding the Sept. 17 Metro article “Friction at the C&O Canal park”:

I have been a volunteer at the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park since 1996, when I led the volunteer effort to rebuild the flood-destroyed Olmsted Island boardwalks. My experience with the National Park Service staff is diametrically opposite to the one portrayed in the article. The park staff is competent, dedicated, thoughtful and a pleasure with which to work. The volunteer coordinators, in particular, strike me as energetic, competent and appreciative of the work we volunteers do. Given that the park is underfunded and understaffed, I have long marveled at how these professionals manage to stay cheerful and effective. Moreover, they are continuously grateful for the work that the many volunteers do.

The real story here is that the park has been forced by repeated budget cuts to rely on an army of volunteers to function. Volunteers provide services traditionally performed by paid park staff. The fact that the park can manage this many diverse volunteers and volunteer groups while continuing to thrive is testimony to the competence, organization and dedication of the park staff.

Robert Fina, Alexandria