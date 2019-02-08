The Feb. 7 Politics & the Nation article “Overblown voter fraud claims reverberate across states” missed the entire point of what is going on in this country around voter suppression. It neglected to mention that in 2013, the Supreme Court got the ball rolling by gutting key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, enabling former voter-suppression states to resume their efforts to block voting, primarily by African Americans, and that, since then, many Southern states have experimented with one voter-suppression method after another, many of them being found unconstitutional.

In June 2018, however, the Supreme Court validated the latest version of voter suppression, in which Ohio used aggressive address-checking to purge voters from the rolls. Over the summer, this model was quickly adopted by other states. Thus, under the cover of the pretext of fraudulent voting, states previously covered by the Voting Rights Act were happily purging voters, primarily African Americans. The most egregious case, of course, was Georgia, but the practice was widespread.

The real voter fraud was not the ghost illegal voters but the actual voter-suppression practices that were sparked by the false claims of fraudulent voting.

Gerson S. Sher, Washington