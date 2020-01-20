Regarding Hank Stuever’s Jan. 16 Critic’s Notebook, “We were all good, but then we just had to know who was the greatest” [Style]:

The answer is: All viewers who are fans of “Jeopardy!” and its longtime host, Alex Trebek. The question is: Who are the real winners of the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament?

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco