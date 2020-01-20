Host Alex Trebek talks to “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” competitors, from left, James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. (Eric McCandless/ABC)By Letters to the Editor January 20, 2020 at 5:08 PM ESTRegarding Hank Stuever’s Jan. 16 Critic’s Notebook, “We were all good, but then we just had to know who was the greatest” [Style]:The answer is: All viewers who are fans of “Jeopardy!” and its longtime host, Alex Trebek. The question is: Who are the real winners of the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament?Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco Read more letters to the editor. comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy