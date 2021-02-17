AD

That “timeline” turned out to be a fantasy. The pandemic has gone on to kill nearly 490,000 Americans and disrupt almost every aspect of everyday life for almost a year.

At Tuesday’s CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Biden got a glimpse of the anxieties and frustrations people are feeling.

His choice of Wisconsin, a state that he won by only about 20,000 votes, was deliberate. Biden’s main goal was to make a pitch for his $1.9 trillion economic relief package, which does not appear to be picking up Republican support on Capitol Hill, though it is broadly popular with the public and among GOP mayors and governors.

“The nation is not divided,” he said. “You go out there and take a look and talk to people. You have fringes on both ends, but it’s not nearly as divided as we make it out to be. And we have to bring it together.”

Biden also signaled, no doubt to the disappointment of more liberal Democrats, that he would be willing to scale back some parts of his plan. For instance, the president told a worried small-business owner that concerns about Biden’s proposal to boost the minimum wage to $15 an hour were “totally legitimate,” and he said he might be willing to gradually phase in an increase.

Even as the president pointed to brighter days ahead, he sought to temper expectations as to how fast the country can get there.

How soon will every American who wants one be able to get a vaccine? Enough will be available “by the end of July,” Biden said. But he made no guarantees that a distribution system would be in place by then to deliver those shots.

How soon before schools reopen for in-person classes five days a week? For kindergarten through eighth grade, by the end of April, he said, but cautioned, “It’s going to be harder to open up the high schools.”

And when will things feel normal again? “By next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today,” the president said.

But in some important ways, normalcy has already arrived. Instead of Trump’s denialism, we have a president who promises, “I will always level with you.” A narcissist in chief has been replaced by someone to whom empathy comes naturally.

When a mother told Biden that her children worry about catching covid-19 and whether they might die of it, the president addressed his answer directly to her 8-year-old daughter.

He told the girl that he understood how unsettling things are for kids who can no longer go to school or play with friends as they once did. “When things change, people get really worried and scared. But don’t be scared, honey. Don’t be scared. You’re going to be fine. And we’re going to make sure Mommy is fine too,” he said.

At another point, he asked a woman who was concerned about getting a coronavirus vaccine for her chronically ill teenage son to see him after the event. While state and local governments decide who is eligible to be immunized and when, “maybe we can talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help,” Biden said.

The president shrugged off attempts to turn the conversation back to his predecessor — or, as he put it, “the former guy.” He declined to say whether he agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that Republicans who voted for acquittal in Trump’s second impeachment trial are cowards.

“Look, for four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump,” he said. “The next four years, I want to make sure all in the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump. It’s done.”

Wishful thinking, perhaps. But Biden knows the country cannot move forward until it puts Trump in the rearview mirror.

