The May 19 letters “The Red Hen laid an egg,” by James G. Russell and Geoffrey Martineau, criticized Stephanie Wilkinson’s op-ed explaining her polite request that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders leave her restaurant, the Red Hen. I take issue with the assertion that the refusal was motivated by mere partisan differences. If that were the case, I would agree that no business owner should refuse service based on policy differences. The situation in this case, however, was something quite different. The administration flouts laws and political norms on a daily basis, and the press secretary demonstrates that she is in service to the president’s myriad lies.

The damage done to our system of checks and balances is reaching critical mass, and real people are suffering. Violation of the emoluments clause, nepotism, abuse of pardon powers, demonization of a free press, the cruel separation of families at the border, refusal to comply with subpoenas and continued stonewalling have rendered those officials who publicly support and participate in this assault on our constitutional republic vulnerable to being shamed in public and asked to leave privately owned businesses. It is a bed of their own making.

Patricia Razeghi, Aldie