Contrary to Stephanie Wilkinson’s assertion in her May 15 op-ed, “Resistance is not futile,” there are only more or less impolite ways to refuse to serve a customer because of that customer’s political positions. Her refusal to serve White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was an appalling further step toward a divided nation that cannot even enjoy a meal together.

I found Stephanie Wilkinson’s op-ed disingenuous and distressingly ironic. Refusing service to customers based on politics didn’t make her a spectator in the “outrage circus,” as she claimed; it made her the ringmaster. Worse than her misreading of her own contribution to our country’s growing incivility was the conclusion she drew: The hate mail was worth it, because business is good. Weaponizing restaurant ownership in the service of partisanship is not a step forward; grace and comity toward our fellow citizens, regardless of their politics, are a much better way.

