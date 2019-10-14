Dan Ertel, Alexandria

A new coach is not going to fix anything. You can change the napkin rings in the first-class dining room of the Titanic, but it’s still going down. If you’re really interested in fixing the Washington professional football team, there is one thing, and one thing only, that needs to be done.

Draft four offensive linemen and two defensive linemen with your first six draft choices for the next four years. Then you can draft for “skill” positions. Until you have linemen who can protect the “skill” players, it’s just going to be injury and disappointment. Having a good line makes the rest of the game pretty easy. It also makes your general manager look like a genius.

If you really, really can’t lay off the bling, I know a Super Bowl quarterback who is available.

Thomas Day, Sterling

