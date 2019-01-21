Regarding the Jan. 16 news article “All signs of Silent Sam are gone, and soon, UNC’s chancellor will be, too”:

As a Yankee born and raised in New York City, I am not bothered by statues of Confederate soldiers. They harm no one and are reminders of terrible events in our imperfect history. When I lived in Northern Virginia, I always found the Confederate statue in Alexandria informative. It reminded me that I was in a former Confederate state, making the Civil War real. These monuments and memorials make up a portion of our history and are a legacy of good and bad and reminders of that terrible conflict and its reasons.

Silent Sam, a statue of a Confederate soldier on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, never hurt anyone, nor will “his” removal result in any perceptible benefit. Those who advocate this action raise a question about the intolerance of “free will” by those who apparently chose to attend this university with full knowledge of its history and monuments. I wish someone could explain this logical inconsistency. The United States should not emulate the Soviet Union and erase and revise history based on the current power structure or popularity. Where do people nowadays get this notion that their every whim or opinion should be indulged? This all seems rather Orwellian.

Paul Stangas, Metuchen, N.J.