When Republicans won control of the House in 2010, they began a multi-year campaign to defund the Internal Revenue Service, slashing its budget by a fifth in real dollars over the course of the following decade. A lower IRS budget translated directly into lower amounts of taxes collected — and therefore a substantial net loss to the government. The IRS left $381 billion a year on the table between 2011 and 2013. A Congressional Budget Office report released last week shows that the primary beneficiaries were rich tax delinquents.
A disproportionate amount of the Republican IRS cuts have targeted the agency’s enforcement division, leading to a sharp loss of workers auditing tax forms. “Employees who work the most complex examination and collections cases experienced especially large declines,” the CBO noted. That led to a 40 percent drop in returns examined even as more returns were being filed. Audits of filers claiming more than $1 million in income plummeted by 63 percent. Examinations of large corporations’ tax filings saw a similar collapse.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The CBO estimated that hiking the agency’s budget by $20 billion over the coming decade would boost federal revenue by $61 billion. A $40 billion raise would result in $103 billion in revenue. A no-brainer, you might think — and increased IRS enforcement would likely promote higher levels of voluntary compliance, so the treasury would take in even more as tax avoiders calculated that dishonesty had become too risky.
On the other hand, continuing to shortchange the IRS could have particularly bad results this year, as the coronavirus pandemic hobbles the already strained agency’s ability to run in-person audits and tax filers’ ability to get help with their forms.
Attacking the taxman has provided easy applause lines for Republicans. But the policy has harmed honest citizens. It is past time to end the GOP’s penny-wise, pound-foolish anti-IRS crusade.
Read more:
Lawrence H. Summers and Natasha Sarin: The IRS is leaving billions on the table. Here’s how it can collect that money.
Lawrence H. Summers and Natasha Sarin: Yes, our tax system needs reform. Let’s start with this first step.