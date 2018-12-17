Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah) was dead wrong in her Dec. 13 op-ed, “Republicans have failed to bring our message to minorities.” On the contrary, Republicans seeking election last month were soundly repudiated because their message as the party of obstruction came through loud and clear to voters, especially to people of color and women.

As someone whose family migrated to the United States (from Haiti), Ms. Love should be sensitive to her party’s stance on immigration reform, including the need to protect the more than 700,000 young men and women who are only months away from potential deportation as a result of the nonaction by Congress, now controlled by Republicans, to extend the provisions in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

Minorities in the recent midterm elections played an important role in giving the Democratic Party a majority in the House because the GOP’s message was one of obstruction, especially to programs that benefited minorities, such as the Affordable Care Act and DACA, and, on the other hand, supportive of programs that benefited corporate America, banking institutions and the wealthy.

Ms. Love credited Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only black Republican in the Senate, as a major player in crafting and passing the tax reform legislation that mostly benefited the wealthy 1 percent and corporations. Are people of color and women benefiting from this and other Republican-backed legislation? Hardly.

Robert Litman, Washington