Former president George W. Bush went first, saying that if the Republican Party stands for “exclusivity” and “white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it’s not going to win anything.” Last month, during an interview with NBC’s “Today,” Bush said today’s GOP is “isolationist, protectionist and to a certain extent nativist.” (Bush modified those remarks a few days later to say that not all Republicans fit that description, noting “it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem.”)