George P. Shultz and Pedro Aspe’s Nov. 23 Thursday Opinion essay, “ How we can help the migrant caravan,” was filled with the intelligence that used to be associated with Republican Party leadership. The writers demonstrated a historical, multilateral and compassionate understanding of the issues and an intelligent weighing of the various factors. They outlined a comprehensive approach, drawing on current successful approaches that, if implemented, would result in positive outcomes going forward.

Mr. Shultz, please turn your attention from the issue of migrants to the much more pressing and challenging problem facing the Republican Party. It needs the leadership of you and your peers to restore it to a role of finding and developing ethical, financially savvy, worldly and compassionate problem-solvers. Leaders such as these would be centrist and would provide appropriate competition for the Democratic Party. Everyone would win.

Renée Mathieu, Washington