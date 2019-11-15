One answer to this argument has been to burrow further into both facts and law. On the facts, this answer proceeds: Yes, the aid was eventually provided, but only after the story was breaking, meaning that Trump deserves no credit for abandoning his plan. On the law, it continues this way: Attempted murder is still a crime, even if no one dies. That Trump was frustrated in his attempt to twist U.S. foreign policy to serve his political interests does not mean he did not commit an impeachable offense.

These answers are persuasive, but they also miss the fundamental point of the impeachment power. We prosecute crimes to punish wrongdoers for their bad acts, to incapacitate them, and to deter others from engaging in similar conduct. We do not impeach presidents, on the rare and solemn occasion when we take that grave step, to punish them for bad deeds. The voters are perfectly capable of taking that step; indeed, it is constitutionally entrusted to them.

The remedy of impeachment is focused on the last two goals: incapacitation and, to a lesser extent, deterrence. Impeachment and removal should be resorted to — they are the last resort — when a president has demonstrated himself to be so unfit for office that he cannot be allowed to remain. The question about Trump’s efforts to harness Ukraine in the service of his political interests is, as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) put it in opening the public phase of the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday, “whether such an abuse of his power is compatible with the office of the presidency.”

Thus, the question before lawmakers is not whether Trump succeeded but whether it is unsafe to leave him in place and — here is where deterrence comes in — whether it would set a dangerous example for future presidents to allow such egregious conduct to go unremedied. “Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency, but the future of the presidency itself, and what kind of conduct or misconduct the American people may come to expect from their commander in chief,” Schiff noted.

This is why Trump’s continuing fecklessness at translating bad intent into bad results is irrelevant to the question of whether he should be impeached. We heard this argument earlier, in the aftermath of the report from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III: Trump shouldn’t be impeached for attempting to obstruct justice because others managed to prevent his most obstructive acts. For example, then-White House counsel Donald McGahn balked at Trump’s orders to have Mueller dismissed over purported conflicts of interest; McGahn later refused to go along with the president’s instruction that he deny reports that Trump had ordered McGahn to have Mueller fired. McGahn’s ability to interpose himself between Trump and actual obstruction doesn’t make the president’s behavior any less culpable.

Likewise, in the even more troubling set of facts involving Ukraine, the fact that Trump’s efforts to bully Ukraine into investigating his political rival did not succeed does not make them any less repugnant; that scheme seems to have been foiled by Ukrainian officials’ understandable concern over being drawn into U.S. domestic politics.

Similarly, that the Ukraine aid was ultimately released — after reports that it was being held up; and after a whistleblower complained about Trump’s behavior — does not lessen the gravity of his willingness to use federal funds, and critically needed help for a U.S. ally, in service of his political interest. That the president’s plan leaked before it could be implemented does not excuse his ill intent. It just shows that, even now, at least some officials remain within the ranks of government with the fortitude to stand up to the president.

As the framers debated the importance of including a provision for impeaching the president, James Madison made a point that must be kept in mind today. A mechanism for removing the president during his time in office, Madison said, was “indispensable . . . for defending the Community [against] the incapacity, negligence or perfidy of the chief Magistrate.”

Just because others have prevented this president from being effective in implementing harm does not make his behavior any less foul or his continued tenure any less dangerous.

