In his Oct. 29 op-ed, “Don’t confuse rally rhetoric with criminal behavior,” Hugh Hewitt compared confronting conservative politicians in public spaces and restaurants, which is absolutely obnoxious and has been encouraged by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and others, to killing worshipers in synagogues or sending bombs to liberals, which is just one step from President Trump’s speeches encouraging his followers to beat up reporters or demonstrators or “lock up” former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The description of neo-Nazi marchers chanting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville as “very fine” seems distant from preventing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) from enjoying an Italian meal. I have no doubt that the terrorist acts against our citizens will continue as long as our president refuses to accept at least partial responsibility for inciting them and painting critics and the media as anti-American.

Barry H. Epstein, Silver Spring

Hugh Hewitt asserted that we should not blame politicians for violence they don’t specifically encourage and intend. He admonished that we not confuse rally rhetoric with criminal behavior.

Mr. Hewitt put harassment of political figures in eateries on a continuum with the “far worse” violence of bombs and shootings. He stated that the “reasonable apprehension of physical violence is assault, not free speech.” But it would be surprising if the subjects of these confrontations apprehended physical attacks, and those events are different in kind from shootings or the sending of pipe bombs. Confrontation is not physical violence.

Mr. Hewitt conveniently ignored instances during Donald Trump’s rise in which Mr. Trump specifically encouraged violence, such as describing his supporters’ violence against protesters as “appropriate” and claiming “that’s what we need a little bit more of,” and his offers to pay the legal fees for those acting violently. These many statements went well beyond rally rhetoric. A man sucker-punched at a Trump rally had more than a reasonable apprehension of violence. The truth is that Mr. Trump’s rally rhetoric is incitement to violence that harks back more to the rise of fascism than to anything said by any Democrat.

Jonathan L. Katz, Columbia