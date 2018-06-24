It was novel and interesting that Michael Anton, a former member of President Trump’s national security staff, addressed the divisive topic of immigration by discussing U.S. population trends [“Why do we need more people here?” Friday Opinion, June 22]. That’s a legitimate connection that deserves more attention. It was amusing, however, that he argued that immigration raises U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions. Probably so, but since when has the president whom Mr. Anton served ever fretted about rising U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions? More important and less laughable, the president’s hostility to domestic family planning helps guarantee that the population of the United States, where nearly half of pregnancies are unintended, will continue to rise unsustainably with or without immigration. And Mr. Trump’s hostility to international family planning helps guarantee continued unsustainable population increase in the countries from which refugees and immigrants arrive.

If Mr. Anton is going to bring up population, he should broaden his gaze.

Robert Engelman, Takoma Park

Michael Anton asked whether the United States needs more people. It’s a provocative question, but it’s the wrong question. Perhaps we would find enlightenment by turning it around: Do more people need the United States? If so, why?

People attempting to gain entry into this country do not do so in the belief that this country needs them. They act because they believe they need the United States and the freedoms, protections and opportunities that it has always offered. Some of them come here willing to clean toilets. How far would you travel for that opportunity?

William Poling, Silver Spring