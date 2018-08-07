Aug. 12 is the anniversary of an ugly event in Charlottesville and the nation: White-supremacist organizations gathered in Charlottesville to spew their bile. And in preparation for the anniversary, what has the town decided to do? Close city streets, restrict entry to the closed district and, intentionally or not, suggest people stay away. The result is exactly the reaction that terrorist organizations desire: for people to change their behaviors in fear of further violence or attacks.

When terrorists attacked the offices of Charlie Hebdo, the citizenry of Paris and France went into the streets to celebrate and embrace freedom. They went about their daily business. And law enforcement had a visible and significant presence to protect the people of France.

What should Charlottesville do? Open the streets. Encourage people and businesses to go about their usual business and celebrate our freedom. Law enforcement should be present and vigilant and protect when necessary. If not, Charlottesville, the commonwealth and the nation suffer and bow to terrorists.

Steve Antonellis, Keswick, Va.

Thinking of counterprotesting at the upcoming Unite the Right anniversary rally in the District or a similar event elsewhere? Here’s a suggestion: Think again. The best way to counterprotest such groups is to simply ignore them. Nothing will take the wind out of their sails more quickly than to realize that their rally is drawing no reaction or the desired attention. So let the rally go on — with no one watching or paying any attention.

Judith Collins, Arlington