The May 15 Metro article “Embassy’s neighbors endure and adjust” quoted Elizabeth Pierotti as saying, “I personally feel bad for the people of Venezuela.” But I was struck by her understanding of what the United States is: “Their need is greater than mine. So, if they need to protest — the great thing about the United States is they can. They can protest. And if it’s an inconvenience for me, I’m willing to be inconvenienced.” I have never heard America described more perfectly. The I or Me generation has a lot to learn from Ms. Pierotti, as we all do.

Michael Mulvihill, Fairfax