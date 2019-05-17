Police patrol outside the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington Thursday. (Social Media/Social Media)
By Letters to the Editor

The May 15 Metro article “Embassy’s neighbors endure and adjust” quoted Elizabeth Pierotti as saying, “I personally feel bad for the people of Venezuela.” But I was struck by her understanding of what the United States is: “Their need is greater than mine. So, if they need to protest — the great thing about the United States is they can. They can protest. And if it’s an inconvenience for me, I’m willing to be inconvenienced.” I have never heard America described more perfectly. The I or Me generation has a lot to learn from Ms. Pierotti, as we all do.

Michael Mulvihill, Fairfax