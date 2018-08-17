Sheri Berman’s Aug. 12 Outlook essay, “Do democratic socialists actually care about democracy?,” was well-written, thoroughly researched, accurately documented and about 180 degrees off concerning contemporary potential threats to our democratic system. Since at least 1980, an alliance of radical right-wing reactionaries and feckless status-quo conservatives and Republicans has continued to get away with the incremental erosion of democratic safeguards to permanently skew in its favor what remains of our electoral and judicial systems. Our vice president brags about his disdain for the separation of church and state, and he scrapped plans for the institution of a voter-suppression program only because they became politically unfeasible at the time.

Though democracy may have temporarily weathered these threats, blatant gerrymandering and absolutist reactionary litmus tests for federal judiciary appointments continue the right wing’s dirty work unabated. The success of the Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wing in the 2016 electoral season (which could well become as much of a temporary aberration as that of the Jesse Jackson wing in the 1988 electoral season) and the upset win of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th Congressional District may merit attention.

However, temporary success and fluke victories cannot compare with a 38-year planned program by a misguided but committed political alliance.

David Berard, Mount Rainier