John Burtka’s July 23 Tuesday Opinion essay, “A very different conservative agenda emerges,” reminded me of a paraphrase of Emerson: “Your actions speak so loud, I can’t hear what you say.”

We saw Charlottesville. We saw Greenville, N.C. We saw who and what the national conservative movement is all about. We’re not fooled by any attempt to divert our eyes from what we’ve seen.

Rick Schrenker, North Reading, Mass.

John Burtka’s essay was a rare piece that demonstrated an understanding of true conservatism. It is not an ideology, poised against liberalism. It is a Burkean acceptance of the “cake of custom,” changing only what needs to be changed, as opposed to engineering every aspect of society to produce Utopia. It recognizes the nation as the highest sovereign entity in a world of flawed humans and accepts the classical and Judeo-Christian foundations of Western civilization.

Under a regime thus guided, endless, fruitless wars in distant lands would end. The borders would be secure. Leftists should read Mr. Burtka carefully; if they did, they would discover they agree at least about the wars and false ideology of imposing a set of abstract principles upon cultures that are none of our business.

We now know the true reason for President Trump’s election: It is the return of the United States to a country with firm traditional roots, not a social experimentation laboratory or American empire.

Jonathan Chaves, Alexandria

